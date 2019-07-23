ETH/USD bulls failed to stay above $220 resistance.

Strong support is created by psychological $200.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, settled above $211.00, having retreated from the recent high of $235.7o reached on July 20. ETH/USD is moving in sync with Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market driven mostly by technical and speculative factors.

Ethereum has lost nearly 6% of its value on a day-on-day basis and 2.6% since the beginning of Tuesday.

Ethereum's technical picture

On the intraday timeframe, ETH/USD is supported by psychological $210, strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is cleared, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $200.00. The next critical support area awaits us at $185-$180.00 support area created by a confluence os SMA200 and the lower line of Bollinger Bands on a daily chart.

On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above SMA50 4-hour ($220) and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band ($222) for the upside to gain traction. Once it is out of the way, the next bull's target at $230.00 will come into view.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart