- ETH/USD bulls failed to stay above $220 resistance.
- Strong support is created by psychological $200.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.7 billion, settled above $211.00, having retreated from the recent high of $235.7o reached on July 20. ETH/USD is moving in sync with Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market driven mostly by technical and speculative factors.
Ethereum has lost nearly 6% of its value on a day-on-day basis and 2.6% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Read also: Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
https://www.fxstreet.com/cryptocurrencies/news/ethereum-20-january-3-2020-launch-date-remains-unconfirmed-201907191349
Ethereum's technical picture
On the intraday timeframe, ETH/USD is supported by psychological $210, strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is cleared, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $200.00. The next critical support area awaits us at $185-$180.00 support area created by a confluence os SMA200 and the lower line of Bollinger Bands on a daily chart.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above SMA50 4-hour ($220) and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band ($222) for the upside to gain traction. Once it is out of the way, the next bull's target at $230.00 will come into view.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
The BTC/USD is trading around $9,933 and is heading back towards the $10,000 level to deepen the decline. The EMA50 is now trading at $10,050 and may complicate a possible Bitcoin recovery in the short term.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD revisits $90 key support
Litecoin’s value continued to thin under $100 amid rising selling pressure across the board. Bitcoin made a temporary dive under $10,000 while Ethereum tested the support at $210.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD loses ground amid massive crypto sell-off
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $11.42 to trade at $11.60 at the time of writing. The 15th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $815 million has lost nearly 10% on a day-on-day basis and over 4% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary
The majority of non-American Poloniex users will now be serviced by a new Bermuda subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, the platform operator, Circle, announced on Monday, July 22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.