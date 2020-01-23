Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD $160 daily support in trouble

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by -2.90% in the session on Thursday. 
  • The last nine-day price range $175 down to a low of $160 is at risk of a breach. 
  • Last week’s rally is at risk of being completely reversed by the bears. 

 

ETH/USD daily chart

The next major support to the downside should the $160 mark be breached, is seen down at $150. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Bears are back in control as price breaks out of bearish flag structure via the 60-minute. 

 

Spot rate:                     162.80     

Relative change:          -2.95%

High:                             167.74

Low:                              160.67

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 161.71
Today Daily Change -5.99
Today Daily Change % -3.57
Today daily open 167.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 152.85
Daily SMA50 142.6
Daily SMA100 158.1
Daily SMA200 182.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 171.01
Previous Daily Low 165.66
Previous Weekly High 174.22
Previous Weekly Low 141.78
Previous Monthly High 153.16
Previous Monthly Low 116.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 167.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 168.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 165.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 159.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 170.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 173.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 175.94

 

 

