- Ethereum has gained over 50% of its value since the beginning of the year.
- ETH/USD bulls set their eyes at critical resistance $200.00.
Since the start of the year, Ethereum investors earned nearly ten times more than Bitcoin hodlers. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 55% in 2020, while Bitcoin is only 6% higher from the first of January 2020. ETH/USD has grown by 4% since the start of the day and become the best-performing crypto asset out of top-10.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $196.00. It is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.
Whales stir the market
According to the Wale Alert Twitter bot, large cryptocurrency investors known as whales moved over 1.2 million ETH coins in eight transactions worth $241,774,447 in the recent 20 hours. The fee for each transaction did not exceed $1, and all of them were made from unknown wallets to other unknown wallets.
Such whale activity may be a precursor of large market movements.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD settled above daily SMA100 (currently at $186.00) and continued gaining ground. Now that psychological $190.00 turned from a resistance to support level, ETH has a chance to retest $200.00 in the nearest sessions. If this critical barrier is broken, the buying pressure will increase with the next upside target as high as SMA200 at $248.00 and $250.00.
On the downside, a sustainable below daily SMA100 will negate the immediate bullish scenario and bring $180.00 back into focus. The critical support is created by the upside trend line from March 13 low (now at $175.00). The long-term recovery remains valid as long as the price stays above this trendline.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.
Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.
Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins
Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye
NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.
ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.