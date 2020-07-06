- Ethereum bullish trend is gaining ground.
- ETH/BTC reached the highest level since June 24.
Ethereum (ETH) is gaining ground both against USD and BTC. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.7 billion is changing hands above $230.00 after a short-lived attempt to break above $234.00 during early Asian hours. While the upside momentum has faded away, the recovery may be resumed later during the day.
ETH/BTC: The technical picture
ETH/BTC bottomed at $0.02442 on June 27 and has been clawing background ever since. On Monday, July 6, the coin hit $0.2540, which is the highest level since June 24. On the intraday chart, the coin remains bullish as long as it stays above the upside trend line at $0.0249. Notably, this barrier is reinforced by a combination of 4-hour SMA100 and SMA50. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.02442.
ETH/BTC 4-hour chart
According to Intotheblock data, ETH is closely correlated to BTC. At the time of writing, the correlation ratio is 0.94, where 1.00 means that the coins move in lockstep. Notably, the price increase registered during recent days has not resulted in the increased correlation, which may be interpreted as ETH relative strength against BTC.
ETH/USD hit the intraday high at $233.90 and retreated to $233.17 by press time. The recovery stopped on approach to 4-hour SMA200, thus a sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction. The next upside barrier comes as high as $249.26, which is the recent recovery high reached on June 24.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
