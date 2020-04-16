- ETH gains ground against BTC amid strong recovery momentum.
- ETH/USD moves above daily SMA50, the technical picture improves.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC. ETH/BTC hit 0.0241 BTC and retreated to 0.0239 BTC by press time.
ETH/BTC breaks free from the triangle pattern
From the technical point of view, ETH/BTC broke above an important resistance level created by a combination of the upper border of the triangle pattern and 23.6% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 18 high 0.0284 BTC. This development triggered by a broad altcoins recovery created a strong bullish impulse and pushed ETH to the highest level since March 14.
Notably, the upside momentum remains strong despite the retreat from the intraday high, which means the coin may retest 0.0241 and move to the next technical barrier created by 50% Fibo retracement for the above-said movement at 0.0243.
ETH/BTC: daily chart
ETH/USD heads towards $170.00
ETH/USD tested waters below $150.00 during early Asian hours, however, the dip was heavily bought. The momentum pushed the coin back above critical $150.00, while improved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped the coin to extend the recovery above the broken upside trendline (currently at $158.50) and towards psychological $160.00.
The coin also managed to move above daily SMA50 and touched $168.05. The next strong resistance is created by $170.00 and daily SMA200 at $172.50. This area is likely to slow down the bulls. However, Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $180.00 reinforced by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band and $182.00 (daily SMA200).
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
TRX/USD bulls must defend ascending channel support at all costs
The Tron community is gradually getting accustomed to drab price actions following the massive in March following the Coronavirus triggered selloff in both the cryptocurrency market and the traditional markets such as stocks and commodities.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.