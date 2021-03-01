Ethereum Price Analysis: Bullish marubozu directs ETH buyers to previous support around $1,640

- ETH/USD stays on the front-foot while bouncing back beyond 50-day SMA.
- Bullish candlestick formation, RSI recovery weighs on bearish MACD to back the bulls.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels raise bars for bear’s entry.
Ethereum keeps the month-start run-up while taking the bids near $1,560 during the initial trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote prints a ‘bullish marubozu’ candlestick on the daily (D1) chart.
Other than the bullish candlestick formation, RSI pick-up and the quote’s sustained break above 50-day SMA also favors the ETH/USD buyers.
As a result, an upward sloping trend line from December 23, 2020, previous support, near $1,640-45 lures the immediate upside momentum.
It should, however, be noted that eh altcoin’s upside past-$1,645 will be challenged by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-2020 to February 20, 2021 upside, around $1,690.
In a case where the ETH/USD buyers fade momentum, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,298 becomes the key as it holds the gate for short-term sellers.
Following that, the 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement close to $1,125 and the $1,000 threshold will gain the market’s attention.
Overall, ETH/USD flashed is ready to challenge the previous downtrend but the bulls should remain cautious until witnessing a clear break of the earlier support line.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1560.49
|Today Daily Change
|138.47
|Today Daily Change %
|9.74%
|Today daily open
|1422.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.16
|Daily SMA50
|1506.83
|Daily SMA100
|1098.83
|Daily SMA200
|746.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1469.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1292.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1367.36
|Previous Monthly High
|2041.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1271.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1360.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1402.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1319.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1217.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1142.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1497.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1572.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1674.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
