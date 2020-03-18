Ethereum Price Analysis: Big chart pattern on the hourly chart

- Ethereum is trading 0.56% lower in a mixed Wednesday for cryptocurrencies.
- The hourly chart has produced a chart pattern that is being tested right now.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum has fallen once again on Wednesday but nothing compared to the massacre over the last few weeks. The pair has fallen around 11% year to date and over 59% from the yearly highs. Despite this, it seems the bears are still in control but only just as the market has started to consolidate just above the 100 level.
On the chart below, there is quite a large triangle that has been formed on the 1-hour chart. The price is now moving toward the apex of the pattern but it has been noted that the volume has dropped off in a big way. The resistance level to beat is around 113.16 while the major support is at 90.00.
Looking at the higher timeframe, the volume in March has been at its highest levels on the Coinbase exchange. It is hard to believe that the volume is at a higher level than the boom time in early 2018.
Additional levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|116.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.99
|Daily SMA50
|215.35
|Daily SMA100
|179.82
|Daily SMA200
|178.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.33
|Previous Daily Low
|109.8
|Previous Weekly High
|237.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.65
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls take control of the market and aim for the $5,400 level
BTC/USD bulls have suddenly woken from their slumber as Wednesday comes to a close. The price has gone up from $5,340.25 to $5,363 and will look to overcome resistance at $5,435. This level has the one-day ...
XRP/USD retains sluggish momentum as they try to break past the $0.15-level
XRP/USD bulls retained control of the market for the third straight day as they took the price up from $0.148 to $0.1484. Earlier this Wednesday, XRP/USD had gone up from $0.147 to $0.148.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Big chart pattern on the hourly chart
Ethereum has fallen once again on Wednesday but nothing compared to the massacre over the last few weeks. The pair has fallen around 11% year to date and over 59% from the yearly highs. Despite this, it seems the bears ...
DASH/USD surges by >20% and breaks past $50 psychological level
As the rest of the coins continues to move sluggishly, DASH/USD completely defied market expectations and flew up from $45.85 to $55.78 this Wednesday. However, it doesn’t look like ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.