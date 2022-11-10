- Ethereum price action rebounds over 7% Thursday morning after the formal confirmation that Binance is pulling its takeover offer.
- ETH price action has some more upside potential and could print 13% gains intraday.
- Expect risk at a pivotal technical level that could set up a dead cat bounce.
Ethereum (ETH) price action is recovering this morning as bulls buy the dip. With the marker at $1,100 being hit overnight, buyers are adding Ethereum in their portfolios at the lowest price area in 2022. Add in the fact that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been hitting the oversold barrier on Wednesday, bulls should keep a close eye on $1,234 as it could cap price action and create a dead cat bounce.
ETH price action recovers but not fully declared healthy
Ethereum price action joined the other major cryptocurrency pairs in the massacre that followed on the back of Binance’s intent to take over the much-battered crypto exchange FTX. The meltdown on Tuesday was caused by the legal fact that the letter of intent was non-binding and thus gave Binance a jail-free card to walk away from the deal at any given time. Almost exactly 24 hours later, it did so, as it said the juice was not worth the squeeze. This triggered another 17% decline in ETH price.
ETH price action has been recovering this morning as the area where price action is residing at the moment is in the lower range of 2022. Bulls are eager to be part of the market here to buy at a discount, which could push price action back up toward $1,243. That level intersects with the low of February 1, 2021, and with the red descending trendline from September.
Risk at hand here is that bulls test that $1,243 level and fail to break its double resistance. Bears would use the level as an entry level and push price action back to the downside, making it a dead cat bounce. Ultimately, the low of Wednesday would be tested near $1,073, and ETH could see a smaller leg lower toward $1,014, which is a key level since June 15.
ETH/USD daily chart
Seeing these historic lows for Filecoin price action, buyers are always more than happy to venture into a few trades to pick up these assets at sharp reductions. That would mean that, slowly but surely, price action would start to stabilize. With the RSI near being oversold, more downside looks limited, and thus a small return to $4.72 looks granted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.