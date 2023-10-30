Ethereum price 20% October rally inspires increased investor confidence, ETH supply on exchanges decreases

Share:

Ethereum price is up almost 20% from the October 12 low of $1,523, drawing investors back to the scene.

Santiment data shows dwindling ETH supply on exchanges, suggesting an intention to hold.

Increased buying pressure could send the altcoin 5% north, clearing the immediate barrier as the $1,900 psychological level looms.

A daily candlestick close below $1,748 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Ethereum (ETH) price continues to hold above a crucial support level after a significant climb beginning in mid-October. The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization may have more gusto to move north, based on technical fundamentals, with data indicating a renewed investor confidence for ETH.

Ethereum price likely to climb further as investors flock the scene

Ethereum (ETH) is bullish, boasting a 20% surge in the month of October alone. In the last 24 hours, the largest altcoin by market capitalization is up 0.11% with a trading volume increase of almost 90%. Increased buying pressure could see the cryptocurrency extend north, shattering the immediate roadblock at $1,856 before tagging the $1,900 level.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Ethereum price to revisit the forecasted $2,000 psychological level. Such a move would constitute a 10% climb above current levels.

Technical indicators showing momentum, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support the case to the upside, showing that bulls have their best food forward. The RSI remains northbound, holding above the 70 level to show bulls have more action in the cards for Ethereum price. Similarly, the AO is in the positive territory as bulls head the market.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart