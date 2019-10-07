Ethereum market update: ETH/USD takes off from Asian low, still vulnerable to further losses

- Ethereum price is moving down in sync with the market.
- A failure to stay above $170.00 bodes ill to ETH bulls.
ETH/USD hit the recent high at $186.00 on October 1 and has been sliding ever since. During early Asian hours on Monday, the second-largest coin touched the ground below $170.00. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $168.83 to trade at $172.50 at the time of writing, the bearish sentiments are still prevalent.
Ethereum’s technical picture
A sustainable move below $170.00 with create an additional bearish trigger and push the price towards $165.00, which is the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel. Once it is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards this week’s low of $164.50 and psychological $160.00.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $172.00 allows for an extended recovery to a strong resistance area created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour and the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $175.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $178.80 (the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $180.00. A critical barrier awaits ETHh bulls on approach to $184.00. It is created by a confluence of SMA50 daily and the middle line of daily Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD, one-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
