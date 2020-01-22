Ethereum is the most correlated crypto asset, research shows

- Binance research published an overview report on the state of the cryptocurrency market.
- ETH/USD is locked in a tight range with a bullish bias.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.4 billion, has lost nearly 1% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. ETH/USD attempted a rise above $171.00, but the move proved to be unsustainable and the coin slipped back below $170.00 level.
Ethereum has the strongest correlation
According to the findings revealed in the latest Binance research paper, the cryptocurrency universe is moving towards a tighter correlation between various assets; however, Ethereum has the highest correlation with the rest of the market with the coefficient of 0.69. The least correlated are Cosmos (0.31), Chainlink and Tezos (0.32 and 0.4 respectively).
Also, the researches pointed out that the correlation tends to grow during bearish markets.
As a general rule, a correlation above 0.5 or below -0.5 is considered strong, while a value close to zero means that the assets move independently and have no or very little linear relationship.
The research showed that correlations between all pairs are always positive.
The most significant insight is that the largest change in asset correlations occurred in the third quarter of 2019. Based on manual inspection of the correlation matrices, this indicates that assets might be stronger correlated with each other in adverse market movements of the price. Coherently, crypto assets are less correlated with each other in up- or sidewards movements. Further analysis over a more extended period could substantiate this finding.
ETH/USD: technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD is moving within a tight upside channel with the upper boundary created by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band above $170.00. A sustainable move above this barrier will open up the way towards $179.00-$180.00 resistance area. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $180.00 reinforced by SMA200 daily and the upper line of daily Bollinger Band.
On the downside, keep an eye on the lower boundary of the above-mentioned range created at $166.00 by SMA200 1-hour and reinforced by the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards his week's low at $161.11 followed by psychological $160.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not money even if it costs nearly $9,000 - Ray Dalio
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled below $8,700 after a short-lived move to $8,791 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95.
Ethereum is the most correlated crypto asset, research shows
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.4 billion, has lost nearly 1% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...