Ethereum Holesky test network launch was slated for September 16, marking the first anniversary of The Merge.

However, the launch has been delayed, with the network citing “mismatching parameters.”

The launch will still happen, making it the largest test network in Ethereum with a stark 1.46 million validator nodes.

Ethereum blockchain is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the landmark Merge event with the launch of the Holesky test network. A report on GitHub indicates a slight delay but may not affect the rollout.

Ethereum Holesky test network launch snags

In commemoration of The Merge, the Ethereum blockchain is premiering the Holesky test network, set to become the largest test network in Ethereum with up to 1.46 million validator nodes.

However, recent reports indicate a constraint that could dent the debut, with the network citing a “mismatch of parameters.” The misconfiguration caused the network to fail to launch at the expected time, alongside some other fork parameters in releases were rumored to mismatch too.

Nevertheless, the Ethereum Holesky test network’s launch plans proceeded successfully after a relaunch, marking a watershed moment for the ecosystem. This is because the 1.46 million validator nodes double the size of the main network, with Ethereum currently recording only up to 700,000 validator nodes.

Someone put 0x686f77206d7563682069732074686520666973683f ("how much is the fish?") as extra-data in the EL Holesky genesis.json, and not in the CL genesis.ssz



Misconfiguration, network failed to launch.



Also, some other fork params in releases are rumored to mismatch too.



Need… — proto.eth (@protolambda) September 15, 2023

According to developers, smaller validator nodes (subsets) are challenging, with Goerli and Sepolia test nets ranking lower than Ethereum’s 700k.

Relevance of Ethereum Holesky test network launch

The Holesky test net launch is significant for the Ethereum chain, marking a step closer to the ETH 2.0 vision. More specifically, it delivers a blockchain with more scalability and security to the ETH community.

Scalability, in this regard, entails the ability to test infrastructure and upgrades under more intense conditions. As such, developers will likely have an easier time running tests on Holesky than ever before. Scaling issues will therefore be identified, if any, on the testnet and sorted out by developers beforehand instead of users encountering the issues on the mainnet. To do so, it is necessary to have a bigger validator node on the testnet than on the mainnet, according to Ethereum core developer Parithosh Jayanthi in a statement to CoinDesk.