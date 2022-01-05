Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins falter after BTC fails to rally

- Bitcoin price faces a blockade in its journey to retest the $50,000 psychological barrier.
- Ethereum price reveals an ongoing uptrend as it inches closer to the $4,000 hurdle.
- Ripple price eyes the retest of the $0.90 resistance barrier.
Bitcoin price has set up a bottom reversal pattern similar to the one seen in mid-December 2021. The resulting technical formation is likely to result in a bullish outlook that will ripple out into other altcoins including Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin price vies to restart an uptrend
Bitcoin price has set up a triple bottom, indicating the downtrend is ending and a new uptrend is beginning. Although BTC rallied yesterday by 4%, it failed to sustain gains, resulting in a retest of the $45,678 support floor.
As buyers place their bid orders again, BTC seems to be restarting the uptrend and is likely to surge another 3% before it encounters the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $48,075. A decisive close above this barrier will confirm the bulls’ intentions and propel BTC to retest the 50-day SMA at $51,344.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price, a breakdown of the $45,678 support level will invalidate the triple bottom setup and indicate weak buying pressure that could trigger an 8% correction to $41,762.
Ethereum price continues its bullish outlook
Ethereum price has continued its uptrend as it sets up higher highs and higher lows since December 31, 2021. If the bullish outlook continues, ETH could soon retest the confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMAs, present between $4,000 and $4,100.
This run-up will likely face immense selling pressure from holders around $4,100. Clearing this barrier will allow ETH to make another quick climb to $4,435. In a highly bullish case, ETH could set a new high at $5,000.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook for Ethereum price, a breakdown of the $3,640 support level will confirm the weakness among buyers and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development will crash ETH down to $3,456, which is present just above the 200-day SMA at $3,403.
Here, buyers can band together and give the bullish outlook another go.
Ripple price falters but stands up
Ripple price has been consolidating above the 3-day demand zone, extending from $0.704 to $0.778. Ripple managed to muster the bullish momentum required to rally higher without tapping into the said demand zone.
This run-up failed to sustain, resulting in a slow consolidative downtrend to where it currently trades - $0.829. If the uptrend resumes, the XRP price will retest the $0.89.
In a highly bullish case, Ripple could extend beyond $0.829 and retest $0.939, constituting a 13% ascent from the current position. In some cases, Ripple price could first dip into the 3-day demand zone before it restarts its uptrend.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While the bullish outlook makes sense, a potential spike in selling pressure that pushes Ripple price to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.704 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to provide a buying opportunity before LINK rallies 50%
Chainlink price set up a higher high in its recent run-up, effectively collecting liquidity resting above the previous swing high. This move seems to have reached its climax so investors can expect LINK to undergo a minor retracement.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon flashes bearish chart pattern projecting 32% decline
MATIC price is at the cliff of a 32% descent as Polygon is nearing a critical support line. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the bears are planning a significant sell-off toward $1.64 if the layer-2 token slices below $2.34.
Crypto market sentiment in extreme fear provides an opportunity to profit
The cryptocurrency market sentiment is currently displaying extreme fear after a prolonged period of sluggish performance. The last time that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index flashed a reading of extreme fear, the digital asset market capitalization rebounded by 63%.
Polkadot price looks to restart its uptrend as DOT eyes 30% gains
Polkadot price is retracing toward a crucial support level after a recent run-up. A retest of this area will likely provide DOT with the necessary bullish momentum to kick-start another rally that will extend beyond the recent swing high.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.