Ethereum Classic is trading 1.18% lower after the recent crypto gains take a breather.

The price is heading to the 55 EMA which has been used as support in the past.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart below shows that the price of ETC/USD is consolidating following recent gains.

The price has made a lower high wave and now the previous wave low of 4.71 is under threat.

There are a few things in the way of support nearby.

The 55 EMA has acted as support in the past on the chart and there is a trendline close to price too.

Beyond that, the next major psychological level is 4.00.

Additional Levels