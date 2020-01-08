  • Ethereum Classic is trading 1.18% lower after the recent crypto gains take a breather.
  • The price is heading to the 55 EMA which has been used as support in the past.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart below shows that the price of ETC/USD is consolidating following recent gains.

The price has made a lower high wave and now the previous wave low of 4.71 is under threat.

There are a few things in the way of support nearby.

The 55 EMA has acted as support in the past on the chart and there is a trendline close to price too.

Beyond that, the next major psychological level is 4.00.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.8212
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 4.8207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.4087
Daily SMA50 4.1008
Daily SMA100 4.414
Daily SMA200 5.4677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0689
Previous Daily Low 4.7247
Previous Weekly High 4.8924
Previous Weekly Low 4.1882
Previous Monthly High 4.8924
Previous Monthly Low 3.3917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.8562
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.9374
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.6739
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.5272
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.3297
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.0182
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.2156
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.3624

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge

Bitcoin ready to break from descending wedge

Bitcoin (BTC) has printed the sixth bullish candle in a row and taken down several important resistance levels on its trip to the North. Concerns abou

More Bitcoin News

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD hit the brick wall at $60.00

Monero (XMR) bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $60.00. The coin topped at $60.12 during early Asian hours and reversed to $57.78 by press time. 

More Monero News

Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures

Litecoin skyrockets as Binance launches LTC/USDT futures

Litecoin, the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion jumped to $48.57 during early Asian hours, however, it failed to hold the ground and retreated to $47.70 by the time of writing. 

More Litecoin News

ETH/USD bulls stuck on approach to $148 barrier

ETH/USD bulls stuck on approach to $148 barrier

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.7 billion has stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location