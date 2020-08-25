Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD upside limited at $7.00

- Ethereum Classic hold above short term $6.75 support as consolidation lingers.
- The immediate upside is capped by the resistance at $7.00 formed by both the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Since August started, Ethereum Classic held above the 23.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last drop from $8.32 to a swing low at $5.925 around $6.50. The price action over the last three weeks has been impressive. ETC started with a monthly high at $8.25 following a continuation of July’s bullish action. However, it become difficult to keep up with the uptrend amid advances from the bears.
Reversal from the monthly high ($8.25) found support at $6.50. ETC/USD bounced off the support and took down a number of barriers towards $8.00. However, no progress was made beyond $7.75.
Increasing bearish grip due to the seller congestion at $7.75 forced ETC down the same painful path to the support at $6.50. At the time of writing, ETH has recovered slightly to trade at $6.80. The price has remained pivotal at the 38.2% Fibonacci level since the weekend session.
Price action towards the north is limited by a confluence resistance formed by the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the zone at $7.00. The sideways trading is reinforced by the horizontally moving RSI. Similarly, the MACD has slowed down the momentum under the mean line despite recovery from -0.113. If the ongoing leveling motion remains unchanged, we can expect consolidation to take precedence in the coming sessions.
However, a break under the short term support at $6.75 would open the door for losses that could retest $6.50 (primary support). This means that buyers have an uphill task to not only defend $6.75 support but also pull ETC above $7.00.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls face immediate resistance
BTC/USD bears took over control as the price fell from $11,756 to $11,748. Further price drop is expected as the daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, the price faces ...
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.2880
XRP/USD bears took charge in the early hours of Tuesday as the price fell from $0.2887 to $0.2880. The price is presently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band, which has narrowed ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD free-fall back to $380 beckons
Ethereum has been nurturing a recovery momentum since the weekend dip to $380. The bulls’ efforts yielded on Monday with Ether reclaiming support at $400. However, the bullish price action was cut short ...
Tron Price Forecast: TRX/USD struggles to build momentum beyond $0.025
Tron price has been dealing with an increase in selling activity since it hit a wall at $0.3255. The losses were unstoppable at $0.03 which allowed the bears to increase their grip on the price, leading to a breakdown ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.