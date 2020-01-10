Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD hampered by the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

  • ETC/USD is trending in an upward channel formation.
  • The RSI indicator has dropped down from the overbought zone.

ETC/USD encountered resistance at the $5.20 line and the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band and has fallen to $5.06, but it is still trending in an upwards channel formation. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions. The Relative Strength Index has bounced off the edge of the overbought zone and has dropped to 62.50, which shows that the bears have stepped in to correct a potentially overpriced market.
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

