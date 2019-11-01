Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork

Ethereum Classic team announced the date of the major update.

ETC/USD is range-bound within the short-term bullish bias.

The developers of the Ethereum Classic project revealed a roadmap for the hard fork known as Agharta. This major update is focused on compatibility with Ethereum's blockchain.

"The Agharta upgrade will be inclusive of the ETH Constantinople features making Ethereum Classic fully compatible with Ethereum," the team wrote on Twitter.

The fork will go through several stages. The first stage will be initiated on November 13 with the launch of a test net Morden. The mainnet fork is scheduled on January 15, 2019; however, thee developers emphasized that the dates we're preliminary and subject to change.

"Ethereum Classic and Ethereum are evolving from the same ancestry, and further technical compatibility will provide a stronger bridge to collaborate on shared infrastructure as well as maintain our unique differences. The recent Atlantis hard-fork was to increase ETH Compatability and Agharta will be the second half of that goal," the team wrote in a blog post

ETC/USD, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, is changing hands at $4.83, down 1% on a day-to-day basis. The coin has been range-bound after an unsucceceful attempt to break above $5.00 handle, This barrier is strengthened with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily timeframe. On thee downside, the support is created by $4.6 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band_ followed by October 26 low at $4.48 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $4.20.

Read also:

Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play

ETC/USD, daily chart