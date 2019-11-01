Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork

- Ethereum Classic team announced the date of the major update.
- ETC/USD is range-bound within the short-term bullish bias.
The developers of the Ethereum Classic project revealed a roadmap for the hard fork known as Agharta. This major update is focused on compatibility with Ethereum's blockchain.
"The Agharta upgrade will be inclusive of the ETH Constantinople features making Ethereum Classic fully compatible with Ethereum," the team wrote on Twitter.
The fork will go through several stages. The first stage will be initiated on November 13 with the launch of a test net Morden. The mainnet fork is scheduled on January 15, 2019; however, thee developers emphasized that the dates we're preliminary and subject to change.
"Ethereum Classic and Ethereum are evolving from the same ancestry, and further technical compatibility will provide a stronger bridge to collaborate on shared infrastructure as well as maintain our unique differences. The recent Atlantis hard-fork was to increase ETH Compatability and Agharta will be the second half of that goal," the team wrote in a blog post
ETC/USD, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, is changing hands at $4.83, down 1% on a day-to-day basis. The coin has been range-bound after an unsucceceful attempt to break above $5.00 handle, This barrier is strengthened with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily timeframe. On thee downside, the support is created by $4.6 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band_ followed by October 26 low at $4.48 and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $4.20.
Read also:
Ethereum Classic Price analysis: Reaction to a double-top still in play
ETC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: $8,400 could be tested before a rally to $10,000
Bitcoin is hovering above $9,100 on Friday in the course of the European session. Following the rejection at $9,500 earlier this week, Bitcoin has had an affinity for levels around $9,000. The consolidation in a tight range between $9,000 ...
Ethereum Classic team announces the date of Agharta hard fork
The developers of the Ethereum Classic project revealed a roadmap for the hard fork known as Agharta. This major update is focused on compatibility with Ethereum's blockchain.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.