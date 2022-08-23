- Ethereum Classic price is attempting to recover after forming a local bottom at $31.20.
- If successful, this bounce could propel ETC by 25% to $39.03 or roughly $40.
- A flip of the $25.11 support floor into a resistance level will invalidate the recovery thesis and resume the downtrend.
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level. If successful, ETC could trigger an explosive move to fill the imbalance created during the recent crash.
Ethereum Classic price awaits a buy trigger
Ethereum Classic price formed a double bottom at $31.20 after crashing 25% between August 18 and 22. This development led to a quick 5% recovery, but the plan was foiled by BTC price, which took a tumble.
As a result, investors can wait for Bitcoin price to collect the liquidity present below $20,750 before entering a long position on ETC. After the big crypto sweeps the aforementioned level, investors can check to see if ETC has also swept the sell-stop liquidity resting below $31.20.
If that happens, then it will be the buy required to start accumulating Ethereum Classic price. In such a case, ETC could rally 25% to fill the imbalance present at $39.03. In some cases, the bounce could hit the $40 psychological level and form a local top there.
ETC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum Classic price fails to stay above the equal lows formed at $31.20 or recover above it, it will indicate a weakness among ETC buyers. In such a case, market participants can look for a retest of the $26.27 and $25.11 support levels.
A daily candlestick close below the $25.11 barrier that flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish recovery thesis for Ethereum Classic price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
