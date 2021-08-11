- Ethereum Classic price emerged from the descending parallel channel and triggered an inside month on August 7 with a 13.77% gain.
- ETC is now comfortably above the imposing 2018 high of $46.98, freeing it to pursue higher prices.
- The altcoin registered an overbought signal on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) on August 7, temporarily suffocating the rally.
Ethereum Classic price closed July with an inside month that triggered on August 7 with a 13.77% gain. The price compression generated by the inside month should propel ETC to higher prices over the longer term. In the short term, the cryptocurrency is struggling to build on the breakout from the descending parallel channel and inside month, suggesting that the overbought condition on the daily RSI may be interfering with Ethereum Classic price.
Ethereum Classic price compression leading to an upside expansion
Over the last four months, Ethereum Classic price shows a gain of 62.79% on a closing basis, despite the 80% collapse in May and June. Moreover, ETC closed July with a rare inside month on the bar charts. The inside month symbolizes price compression and the potential for outsized moves once the previous month’s high or low is broken.
Since Ethereum Classic price is now in a new cyclical uptrend and remains in a secular uptrend, the resolution of the inside month to the upside should not come as a surprise and portends higher prices over the longer term.
ETC/USD monthly chart
The 13.77% gain on August 7 was the largest since June 29 and resolved the descending parallel channel guiding ETC since the May 19 low.
Over the last three days, Ethereum Classic price has moved sideways, balancing the breakout with the resulting overbought condition on the daily RSI. As long as ETC holds the channel’s upper line, it should be positioned for higher prices, including a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June correction at $80.75, marking a 36% gain from the current price.
The May 13 low of $78.25 and the highs from May 25 to May 28 between $79.55 and $84.08 enforce the strength of the retracement level’s resistance.
Fortunately for ETC speculators, the downside risk for Ethereum Classic price should be limited to the union of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $48.82 with the 2018 high of $46.98, or close to 20% from the current price.
ETC/USD daily chart
The bullish narrative would come under question if Ethereum Classic price closed below the 2018 high. The focus would shift to the convergence of the 2020 ascending trend line with the 200-day SMA at $38.87 and then the July 20 low of $37.75. However, by that time ETC investors should not be trafficking in the altcoin.
Ethereum Classic price began the rally from July 21 in a constructive position versus its price structure compared to several cryptocurrencies. ETC was significantly above the 50-week and 200-day SMAs and was not trapped by resistance defined by the May lows or stifled by a bearish Death Cross pattern. The result was a rally of nearly 60% at yesterday’s high.
Today, Ethereum Classic price remains in an advantageous position and has the technical credentials to foster a continuation of the ETC rally to the 38.2% retracement level at $80.75. It is just a question of how long the consolidation will be due to the mild overbought condition on the daily RSI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Alonzo hard fork is imminent and it could fuel ADA run to $5
Cardano inches closer to smart contract deployment and gears up for a bullrun ahead of the Alonzo hardfork.The altcoin’s price may briefly retrace before rallying further.
Shiba Inu shrugs off the bears, SHIB prepared for 60% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it tests critical resitance.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Hackers stole more than $600 million in an attack on cross-chain protocol Poly Network
A protocol for swapping cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains, Poly Network was hit by the largest DeFi hack to date. Poly Network urges miners of affected blockchains and exchanges to block hacked funds.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.