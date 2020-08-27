- Ethereum Classic (ETC) retreats from the intraday high, stays in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.
- The daily RSI sends positive signals, however, the price should recover above $7.00 to improve the picture.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit the intraday high of $6.71 before reversing to $6.58 by press time. Despite the retreat, ETC is still in a green zone. The coin has gained over 2.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Now it is among the best-performing coins out of top-30. Ethereum Classic now takes the 27th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $774 million. An average daily trading volume is registered at $623 million, in line with the long-term average.
ETC/USD: The technical picture
On the daily chart, ETC/USD is trying to dent a strong resistance area created by a combination of SMA100 and SMA200 on approach to $6.60. Once this barrier is cleared, the upside momentum may be extended to a psychological $7.00. A sustainable move above this area will improve the near-term technical picture and allow for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $7.40 (the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $8.30 (the recent recovery high hit on August 2).
On the downside, the initial support comes at Tuesday's low of $6.38. This barrier coincides with the lower lines of the daily and 1-hour Bollinger Bands located. If the bears manage to push the price below this area, the sell-off may be extended to $6.00. However, the upward-looking RSI on the daily chart signals that the coin has a strong bullish potential and may be in for a new rally.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
