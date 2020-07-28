- Ethereum Classic (ETC) is in retreat after a failed attempt to clear an important barrier.
- The critical support comes at a 100-day SMA on approach to $6.40.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing. On a day-to-day basis, the coin is down 4.4%
Ethereum Classic is now the 22nd-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $797 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. The coin is moving in sync with the market, within the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
On the daily charts, ETC/USD dropped below critical support created by 200-day SMA on approach to psychological $7.00. This development has worsened the technical picture; however, the move still qualifies as a technical correction as long as the price stays above $6.40. This barrier is created by a combination of 100-day SMA and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. If it is broken. the sell-off may be extended to psychological $6.00.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the above-mentioned critical barrier of $7.00 reinforced by 200-day SMA. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high on approach to $7.40
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.