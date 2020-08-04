- Ethereum Classic (ETC) is sidelined after a failed attempt to clear $7.35.
- The critical support is created by psychological $7.00.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) settled in a range above $7.00 after wild price swings on the weekend. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $7.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The coin attempted a recovery to $7.35 on Monday but stopped short of 1-hour SMA100. Ethereum Classic slipped to the 23d place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $840 million and an average daily trading volume of $860 million.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETC/USD is moving within the narrow range with the upper boundary created by a combination of 1-hour SMA100 and the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $7.35. This barrier is reinforced by Monday's high. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $7.40. When it is broken, the upside may be extended to $7.50.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
On the downside, the local support is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band located on the approach to the psychological $7.00 reinforced by 200-daily SMA. A sustainable move below this area will worsen the short-term technical picture and bring 100-day SMA at $6.50 into view.
ETC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
