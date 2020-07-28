Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD bulls need to overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $8 – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD bulls were in control of the market today.

Daily confluence detector has two healthy support levels at $6.90 and $7.05.

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD bulls were in control of the market this Tuesday as the price rose from $7.12 to $7.28. As per the daily confluence detector, the bulls can take the price to the $8-zone, provided they over the $7.34 resistance level. The confluences in this level is highlighted by the Previous month high.

On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6.90 and $7.05. $6.90 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one. Finally, the $7.05-level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.

