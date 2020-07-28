Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD bulls need to overcome $7.34 resistance to reach $8 – Confluence Detector

- ETC/USD bulls were in control of the market today.
- Daily confluence detector has two healthy support levels at $6.90 and $7.05.
ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD bulls were in control of the market this Tuesday as the price rose from $7.12 to $7.28. As per the daily confluence detector, the bulls can take the price to the $8-zone, provided they over the $7.34 resistance level. The confluences in this level is highlighted by the Previous month high.
On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $6.90 and $7.05. $6.90 has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one. Finally, the $7.05-level has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin remains around $11,000 while bullish sentiment continues increasing
BTC/USD is trading at $11,000 after a notable breakout above the crucial $10K level. There was a slight rejection after hitting $11K but the bulls are still in control.
BCH/USD gets rejected at $300 but has a strong bullish momentum
Bitcoin Cash has been following Bitcoin for the most part with a breakout of its own above $240. The trading volume has been increasing significantly over the past week which indicates the bullish momentum is strong.
ETH/USD is eying up $400 after a convincing breakout
Ethereum was the first major cryptocurrency to have a significant breakout. The level to beat was $250 and bulls certainly managed to destroy it. The DeFi craze was in full force before Ethereum finally caught up to it. Many low market capitalization coins were experiencing massive bull rallies.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.