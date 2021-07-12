- Ethereum Classic price tests the critical support defined by the 2018 high of $46.98 for the second time in four days.
- On July 7 ETC triggered a symmetrical triangle pattern with a measured move target of $44.00.
- The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) unites with Anchored VWAP to create daunting resistance between $55 and $57.
Ethereum Classic price is fighting for support at the 2018 high as the broader cryptocurrency complex suffers renewed selling pressure. A daily close below $46.98 targets a continuation of the weakness down to the measured move target and potentially much further if the renewed selling gains momentum. However, if ETC holds the 2018 high good outcomes lie ahead for the digital token.
Ethereum Classic price doubts grow as crypto market is caught on the wrong foot
From June 30 until July 6, Ethereum Classic price quietly formed a minor symmetrical triangle pattern around the Anchored VWAP from March 29 at $55.35 but below the falling 50-day SMA. It was a constructive development following the 90% rally off the June 22 low, but the pattern did not resolve to the upside. Instead, on July 7, it fell below the triangle’s lower trend line, triggering the chart formation.
The measured move of the symmetrical triangle pattern is 19%, putting the ETC price target at $44.00. It would represent a 30% correction from the June 30 rally high of $62.45. The decline is not a crime, but it would put Ethereum Classic price below the 2018 high, thus turning superior support into a resistance problem.
If Ethereum Classic price does not discover support around the measured move target, there are no support levels of note until the convergence of the 200-day SMA at $32.81 with the June 22 low at $32.53 and the descending May trend line, currently at $31.81. A decline to the June 22 low would equate to an ETC loss of 31% from the current price.
To contemplate higher prices, Ethereum Classic price needs to hold the 2018 high. A successful test of $46.98 would provoke a renewal in the rally that originated on June 22. The confirmation level is a daily close above the 50-day SMA at $56.58. After that, ETC investors can target the June 30 high of $62.45, and if the market cooperates, the altcoin could probe the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June correction at $80.75.
ETC/USD daily chart
An increasingly unsettled cryptocurrency market does not enhance the confidence that Ethereum Classic price will remain firm at $46.98. Still, if the climate changes in the risk-on asset class, ETC can reassert some of the leadership, it first demonstrated coming off the June 22 low. Nonetheless, doubts have grown, counseling there is no urgency to accumulate a sizable position in ETC at this moment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gamblers to move back to Bitcoin after Italy wins Euro Cup
Bitcoin price remained uneventful due to the lack of volatility on cryptocurrency exchanges. An inflow of funds used for gambling in the European Cup suggests a bullish outlook.
ETH under pressure, but not enough to prevent $2,400
Ethereum price is under the pressure of both the 55 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. Price action is being squeezed against the orange ascending trend line. With risk-on sentiment in the markets, tailwinds should lift ETH above the $2.200-marker.
Ripple breaks resistance, targeting $0.70
XRP price withstood a fall below the month-long descending trendline after breaking above it on July 4. Buyers looked interested at the $0.60-marker for an entry and were able to push Ripple firmly above it, even closing above the entry point for three consecutive days.
Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.