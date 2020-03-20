- After a choppy session, Ethereum Classic trades 4% lower on Friday.
- The pair broke lower but found support at the intraday trendline.
ETC/USD 30-minute chart
Ethereum Classic has had a very choppy session on Friday. at 8am London time the price hit a high of 5.53 but could not keep hold of the gains above 5.50. Then the sellers came in and dragged the price down to 4.42 at 8.30pm London time. Since then the buyers have brought the price back up above the black trendline but once again 5.00 was a step too far.
The MACD histogram is below the zero line, along with the signal lines. The price is also under the moving average (55 SMA) which is another bearish sign. Interestingly, something about the chart still looks bullish. The market has made a lower high and lower low wave but the base still looks strong and may hold. The key resistance is still 5.50 while support is holding at 4.47
Additional levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|4.8547
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1950
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.86
|Today daily open
|5.0497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4263
|Daily SMA50
|8.9052
|Daily SMA100
|7.4062
|Daily SMA200
|6.1682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|5.3022
|Previous Daily Low
|4.4942
|Previous Weekly High
|7.8473
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.2793
|Previous Monthly High
|13.1888
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.1948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4.9935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4.8029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4.5952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4.1408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.7873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|5.4032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|5.7566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.2111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
