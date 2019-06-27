Ethereum Classic moves towards better interoperability with Ethereum blockchain

ETC Labs has entered a partnership deal with Metronome.

ETC/USD has recovered from the intraday lows, but the upside is capped by $8.00.

ETC Labs, the San Francisco-based incubator for the Ethereum Classic (ETC), has announced a partnership with Metronome to build a “ChainHop” Interoperability between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic blockchains.

“ETC Labs has worked hard to improve Ethereum Classic to provide greater cross-chain interoperability. ETC Labs’ improvements to Ethereum Classic helps Metronome to provide self-governance, reliability and portability to the global community to store-of-value, payment and transactions across Ethereum and Ethereum Classic,” the team wrote in a blog post.

The recent improvements to the Ethereum Classic ecosystem, including the upcoming Atlantis hard fork, ensures better compatibility for both blockchains and makes it possible to implement Metronome solutions to facilitate cross-chain transactions between ETH, ETC.

Meanwhile, ETC/USD trying to break above $8.00. The coin has recovered from the recent low of $7.22; however, the further upside is limited by a strong barrier around psychological $8.00. Once it is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards $8.67 (SMA50, Simple Moving Average, on 1-hour chart).



ETC/USD, 1-hour chart