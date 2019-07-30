Ethereum Classic (ETC) launches accelerator program, offering funding for developers on their blockchain

Accelerator program has been launched by Ethereum Classic Labs as they look to fund talent.

It will be providing funding and education to developers on the Ethereum Classic blockchain.

Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced their accelerator program, as they look to promote the development of products, which are to be based on the Ethereum Classic network.

The organisation posted an official blog post, where they provided details on Ethereum Classic Labs Accelerate. It is a program serving the purpose of funding and educating blockchain firms and communities that are constructing products and services on the Ethereum Classic blockchain.

Further within the announcement it was detailed that the first cohort of Ethereum Classic Labs Accelerate had been formed back in Q1 2019, the second is expected to be announced in Q3. Ethereum Classic Labs noted that Accelerate looks at two cohorts per year, with each having a different focus and theme.