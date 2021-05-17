Ethereum drops 29% to our buy zone. Big levels are in play right now.
Ethereum price loses strength, signaling a bearish impulse to $3,000
Ethereum price rebounded strongly following a steep decline. Regardless, ETH faces stiff resistance ahead. Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $4,000 might help Ether resume its uptrend. Ethereum price has suffered significant losses following the weekly open. Now, ETH's future depends on its ability to hold above $3,223.
Stellar fails at resistance, projects deep correction
XLM price action since the bearish shooting star candle pattern on May 10 has been a mix of indecision and failed attempts to ascend the channel’s upper trend line. As long as Stellar does not close above the shooting star high on a daily basis, the bearish outlook takes precedent, targeting a 40% decline.
Chainlink price bounces despite crypto bloodbath
Chainlink price is at a pivotal point on the charts as it battles with outstanding support provided by the near intersection of two significant support levels. The downside should be limited for LINK in the short ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.