Ethereum’s Ether token (ETH) is due to launch a "parabolic" attack on BTC to beat all-time highs, one analyst believes.
2-week predicts "crazy" ETH move
ETH/BTC 1-month candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows ETH/BTC sitting near three-year highs – but its next move should be even stronger.
Ethereum against Bitcoin is one of the few bullish narratives in the short-term crypto markets this month.
In a tweet on Dec. 3, popular Twitter account Galaxy reinforced optimistic predictions for the largest altcoin, even suggesting that ETH/BTC is about to eclipse its already strong performance with a vertical move.
"I've been waiting and publicly charting ETH/BTC on the big picture for years, and now we are finally here," he told followers alongside a predictive chart.
"$ETH is about to start going into parabolic mode. Just wait and see how crazy things are about to get."
ETH/BTC 2-week annotated candle chart (Binance). Source: Galaxy/ Twitter
ETH/BTC reached 0.085 this week, its highest since a brief spike in May this year. Beyond that, only 2018 stands in the way of new all-time highs, that year nonetheless seeing a significantly higher ceiling of up to 0.15 on some exchanges.
In USD terms, the picture is similarly promising, Ethereum having set repeated new records in early November and staying broadly within 20% of $5,000 since.
"This in theory should be the part where if strength continues we see that strong run based on structure," fellow trader Pentoshi tweeted as part of separate comments on Ethereum Friday.
While not everything points to the $5,000 level falling, ETH/USD traded at around $4,550 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin old hands tweak bull case
For Bitcoin, meanwhile, the mood remains conservative.
After several weeks of underwhelming price performance, analysts are beginning to give more credence to "bearish" theses, while ostensibly remaining bullish on BTC.
As Cointelegraph reported, on-chain metrics likewise present little cause for concern, yet small cues, such as long-term holder selling activity, point to decreased conviction.
Sentiment, having risen to "neutral" territory this week, is now back in the "fear" zone, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index measuring 31/100.
Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price is on the bring of a breakout to $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Polygon might be ready to break out.
LUNA breaks out to new all-time highs as Terra’s DeFi dollar gains traction
As Web3 adoption gathers steam, Terra-powered LUNA hit a new all-time high. LUNA’s daily trade volume has exploded, hitting $2.26 billion today. The Terra ecosystem has announced new partnerships to bridge TerraUSD with layer-2 tokens.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price looks to be heading toward the high probability reversal zone, suggesting that an uptrend is likely to begin soon. The resulting rally has a high chance to retest the range high and push beyond it to set up higher highs.
Ethereum price provides last buy opportunity before ETH skyrockets to $5,600
ETH price rallied exponentially and came close to retesting its all-time high. This run-up is a perfect example of a liquidity run and is in preparation for the next leg-up that will likely set up a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?