Ether should rally to as high as $4,951 “with little to no resistance” after outperforming bitcoin recently and breaking through September highs, according to a report by FSInsight, a markets strategy, and research firm.
FSInsight notes that ether prices have moved higher “without becoming noticeably overbought” on momentum gauges. “Further relative gains for ether over bitcoin still look to continue short-term.”
The firm’s first upside target for ether is $4,951, followed by $5,826.
FSInsight expects bitcoin’s breakout to new weekly highs to lead to a retest of the October peak near $67,000.
Solana “remains a near-term standout” after reaching $235, but may see some minor consolidation following the latest rally. FSInsight predicts further gains up to $308.60 and suggests buying during dips. If, however, there is a pullback, FSInsight sees first support in Solana at $178.56 and then at $152.54.
Bitcoin was trading recently around $61,800, ether at $4,530, and Solana at $242 as of publication time.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price eyes $0.45 as VET anticipates an explosive breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on VeChain price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what VET needs to do to break out.
Shiba Inu flips Ethereum and Solana trade volume on Binance as on-chain activity explodes
Shiba Inu token's on-chain activity witnessed a massive spike as SHIB daily trade volume exceeding Ethereum, Solana and Binance Coin on Binance. Rumors of a Robinhood listing have fueled the rise in SHIB trade volume across spot exchanges.
Cardano price targets $10 following new partnerships in Africa
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals that ADA is counting on the "smart cow effect." The smart cow problem is when a group of individuals is faced with a technically difficult task, one of the members solves it.
SafeMoon looks ready double after bounce from $0.00000310
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SAFEMOON might go next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.