Staking vanilla Ether (ETH) is generating eye-catching yields for crypto hopefuls amid a broader market crisis with returns on most fixed-income crypto products dropping as low as 0%.
Operations at centralized crypto lending companies such as Genesis and Circle were caught in the contagion risks stemming from the exchange FTX in the past few weeks. Withdrawals have been paused at Genesis, while yields on clients’ stablecoin deposits at Circle have dropped to 0%.
The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is muscling on. Users simply staking staked ether (stETH) at staking service Lido are earning as much as 10.7% – an all-time high since the Merge event – with even higher returns for holders as the value of stETH increases.
stETH is a token representing an equivalent amount of ether that has been staked. Staked tokens are locked up for an extended period to provide liquidity for staked ether.
Yields of stETH have jumped to all-time highs since the Merge. (Delphi)
“Recently, the liquid staking protocol also had to increase rebasing oracle limits from 10% to 17.5% to let the increased rewards flow to stETH token holders,” analysts at Delphi Digital said in a Friday note. Rebasing, or elastic, tokens are cryptocurrencies that automatically adjust supply levels to maintain a constant value.
The increased rewards have led to related borrowing strategies offering yields of as much as 25.5% on the Interest Compounding ether product (icETH) offered by Index Coop.
As a result of the increased rewards, the yield earned by recursive borrowing strategies such as icETH has also reached an all-time high of 25.5% since the Merge. It stands at 24.05% at writing time.
The Interest Compounding ETH Index (icETH) enhances staking returns with a leveraged staking strategy. The strategy uses a user’s stETH tokens as collateral on DeFi lending service Aave to borrow wrapped ether (WETH) – a token that tracks ether – that is in turn used to purchase additional stETH tokens.
This effectively leverages the amount of collateral supplied to Aave, and uses that to increase yield for traders.
Data shows some $21 million worth of icETH tokens are currently on the market, with $12 million put to use on Aave to generate additional yields for holders.
However, there are some caveats to these high yields.
“Apart from smart contract risk, investors in icETH need to consider the liquidation risk from borrowing ETH from Aave,” Delphi analysts said. “And interest rate risk from the spread between borrowing cost and staking return.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can XRP price trigger a 35% upswing as Coinbase joins Ripple’s fight against SEC?
XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.
MultiversX (Elrond) Price Prediction: A sweep of the summer's lows
EGLD price has fallen sharply, wiping out all of Autumn's liquidity. A breach of the summer lows could result in a free-fall decline targeting prices last traded in 2020. The downtrend scenario could be invalidated if the bulls reconquer the $45 zone.
Why traders should keep their eyes on dYdX price for the rest of November
dYdX price should be on every trader's watchlist. After outperforming nearly all cryptos this month, the technicals suggest more gains could occur. Key levels have been defined to gauge DYDX’s next potential move. dYdX price has portrayed applaudable strength in the crypto market.
Here’s why cryptocurrency prices could plummet further in the FTX-crash induced bloodbath
Bitcoin price is likely to plummet lower as institutional investors pull capital out of crypto. Experts believe it is likely that institutions and large-wallet investors are less likely to enter crypto markets in light of the FTX-crash.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.