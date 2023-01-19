A notice on the US Justice Department’s website about an oncoming crypto-related effort resulted in a steep sell-off on Wednesday, causing Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) to dip under newly-breached support levels before slightly recovering.
The US Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. That turned out to be a money laundering charge against Bitzlato, a little-known crypto exchange that is said to have illegally conducted $700 million in direct and indirect transfers in the last several years.
The time between the initial announcement and the actual news ended up being a hotbed for doomsayers.
Such sentiment was enough to trigger the steep fall. Bitcoin quickly tumbled some $1,000 to under $20,600 after touching a four-month high of about $21,550. Ether fell to $1,500 from over $1,600, with major tokens like XRP and cardano (ADA) following the brisk sliding.
CoinGlass data shows over $110 million worth of futures positions betting on the rise of bitcoin and ether were liquidated in the past 24 hours, representing over 76% of all futures trades. Dogecoin (DOGE) futures also racked up $9 million in liquidations, while Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT) futures took on $8 million in losses apiece.
Out of $224 million in overall liquidations, crypto exchange OKX saw the majority of losses at $109 million, followed by Binance at $90 million.
Some analysts, however, were expecting an imminent pullback regardless of news-driven trading.
“The entire recent rally has been built on the backbone of continuous market shorts keeping funding low and prices being pushed up by forced liquidations and running stops,” markets analysts at crypto exchange Bitfinex analysts said in a note earlier this week.
“A pullback might be expected with a cautious approach from bulls,” they said, pointing to the “limited traders in the market, which is evident from the market depth remaining the same week-on-week.”
Bitcoin and ether remained steady in Asian trading hours on Thursday.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?
Bitcoin price climbed above the key $21,000 level on January 18, after the release of lower-than-expected US inflation data in the form of the Producer Price Index (PPI), fueled a bullish narrative for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, among investors.
Solana Price Prediction: Buy the dip or end of bull rally?
Solana price shows a clear shift in the market structure after forming a local top at a crucial hurdle. This development has a chance of sliding lower and triggering a steep correction for SOL holders.
Bitcoin options traders plan this after 2023’s 30% rally
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience despite speculation on the release of the US Price Producer Index (PPI) on January 18. The options traders are largely looking to take advantage of the high-impact news events that are scheduled to take place in February.
Is APE suggesting a larger decline underway?
ApeCoin price has declined by 6% in less than 24 hours. APE could decline into the $4 zone before the bulls step in. Invalidation of the downtrend could occur if the bulls hurdle the recent swing high at $5.54.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.