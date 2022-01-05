If Fed delivers only a few rate hikes, cryptos will rise. At this point we can see that the price is rejecting the order block. The rejection comes around the support level 3667. Bounce should be targeting higher levels around M H3. If the price breaks 4014 then we will see Q H3 4206 and eventually 4728 retest. Wait for the market to gain momentum and trade accordingly. The price is still in uptrend. There is no downtrend unless 3660 breaks lower. The order block support bulls.

