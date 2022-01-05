ETH/USD Technical Analysis
- ETH/USD is still in uptrend
- Continuation expected above the point 3
- Q H4 is the target
- Buyers are strong
Daily Chart ETH/USD
- Swing point
- Swing low
- Order block
- Target
If Fed delivers only a few rate hikes, cryptos will rise. At this point we can see that the price is rejecting the order block. The rejection comes around the support level 3667. Bounce should be targeting higher levels around M H3. If the price breaks 4014 then we will see Q H3 4206 and eventually 4728 retest. Wait for the market to gain momentum and trade accordingly. The price is still in uptrend. There is no downtrend unless 3660 breaks lower. The order block support bulls.
