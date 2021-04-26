Ethereum (ETH/USD) is showing significant wicks on both sides of the daily candlesticks. The struggle between bulls and bears is, however, above the 21 ema zone in a strong uptrend (all moving averages are aligned).
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The ETH/USD remains in a well established uptrend. Price action recently completed an ABC (grey) pattern in wave 4 (pink). After that, price action broke above the 21 ema zone for another bullish swing up:
- So far, the bullish swing is not yet completed because the AO bars on the daily chart are still far above the middle line of the oscillator. Price action has bounced from the 38.2% Fib to the -27.2% Fibonacci target.
- This means that price action seems to be in an ongoing wave 5 (pink) for the moment.
- Also, when reviewing price action, bulls seem determined to defend the support zone (green box), the trend lines (green), and 21 ema zone.
- A break below the 21 ema zone indicates the end of the wave 5 (pink) but not the end of the uptrend. Simply because price action is expected to bounce at the lower support levels.
- Only a very deep retracement places the uptrend on hold (orange circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
- An immediate breakout higher (green arrows) could indicate a push towards the -61.8% Fibonacci target around $3,000. A bull flag pattern (grey arrows) could confirm a shallow pullback to the previous top.
On the 4 hour chart, the roller coaster push up and down seem to be part of an ABC (orange) pattern in wave 4 (grey). Price action is now testing the 21 emas, which is a key decision zone for a breakout or bounce:
- A bullish breakout above the 21 ema zone should confirm an uptrend continuation (green arrow).
- The previous tops can create a bull flag (grey arrows) pattern. A break of that pattern indicates a full uptrend (green arrow).
- A minor pullback (orange arrow) to the support trend (green) could see a bounce (green arrow).
- A bearish breakout (dotted orange arrow) could indicate a deeper wave correction but the uptrend remains valid.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price bulls not active at current levels, leaving LINK vulnerable to a 25% decline
Chainlink price is facing the test of overcoming the momentum of the descending channel and the price congestion between $32.70 and $35.75. A downside trajectory will continue to define the LINK charts in the short term.
Stellar hesitation signals weakness, projects new low
XLM price busted the neckline of a head-and-shoulders top pattern on April 22 and quickly plunged below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) before attracting bids and propelling higher.
Ethereum price showing relative strength, but ETH forming an ominous pattern
Ethereum price strength in the face of broader market weakness is more than anecdotal evidence that it could emerge as the cryptocurrency leader moving forward.
Cardano price at critical threshold, as ADA seeks to end correction
Cardano price in two weeks has declined over 40% from top to bottom and looks for some clarity as it battles with long and short-term support. Amid the indecision is a neutral outlook for the digital token, waiting for today’s close.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.