ETC/USD technical analysis: Ethereum Classic dips under 7.000 again, where can you find support?

- Ethereum Classic dips under 7.000 again as sentiment turns sour.
- In general, cryptocurrencies are lower after central bankers slate digital currencies.
Ethereum Classic moved lower today after Fed's Powell and SNB's Jordan say cybersecurity is a massive concern when it comes to cryptocurrencies.
ETC/USD dropped below 7.00 after the comments and 6.500-048 could be an area where the market finds support.
On the RSI indicator, there is also a support like that the price might bounce off but if it breaks it may indicate further weakness.
On the price wave front, a new higher low was created at 5.738 but for that trend to continue a break of 7.690 would be needed.
Looking at the volume on the chart, when the positive moves happen it seems to be backed by higher volume.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.