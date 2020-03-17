- EOS has bounced back after the recent price drop and trades 6.6% higher.
- The price has broken the main wave low of 2.15 which is a bearish sign.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS has been trading in very bearish territory and continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The price of the pair broke below the psychological 2.00 handle recently and has now pushed back above it in recent trade. There is also a large amount of volume behind the move higher. In retrospect, this is a far cry from the 5.50 just one month ago.
The bulls would need a break above 2.25 to confirm a break above the top of the consolidation point. The blue internal trendline has also offered some support to stem the losses. The sticky congested 3.00 area seems to be acting like a mean value for the price. So, if the price does break higher watch out for some resistance there.
Additional levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.00331
|Today Daily Change
|0.09951
|Today Daily Change %
|5.23
|Today daily open
|1.9038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.10546
|Daily SMA50
|3.91836
|Daily SMA100
|3.41733
|Daily SMA200
|3.31343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.0577
|Previous Daily Low
|1.7213
|Previous Weekly High
|3.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.42
|Previous Monthly High
|5.4861
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.3535
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.8498
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.9292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.73083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.55787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.39443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.06723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.23067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.40363
