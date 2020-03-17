EOS has bounced back after the recent price drop and trades 6.6% higher.

The price has broken the main wave low of 2.15 which is a bearish sign.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS has been trading in very bearish territory and continues to make lower highs and lower lows. The price of the pair broke below the psychological 2.00 handle recently and has now pushed back above it in recent trade. There is also a large amount of volume behind the move higher. In retrospect, this is a far cry from the 5.50 just one month ago.

The bulls would need a break above 2.25 to confirm a break above the top of the consolidation point. The blue internal trendline has also offered some support to stem the losses. The sticky congested 3.00 area seems to be acting like a mean value for the price. So, if the price does break higher watch out for some resistance there.

