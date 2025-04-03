EOS 22% pump steals the show unveiling Vaulta’s web3 banking ecosystem

- EOS market cap explodes past $1.2 billion as Vaulta reveals four core pillars for the rebranded financial network.
- The protocol’s 17% staking mechanism dwarfs Ethereum and Solana, boosting EOS’s position as a strong player.
- EOS announces exSat, a bridge for Bitcoin and a core gateway to the blockchain ecosystem that fosters access to liquidity.
- The oversold daily RSI may threaten EOS’s $1 target amid growing uncertainty post Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.
EOS, the token behind the recently rebranded Vaulta network, has increased by a staggering 22% in the last 24 hours. This significant pump follows the unveiling of key pillars behind the protocol’s Web3 banking ecosystem, which is expected to offer unwavering support to players in the financial system, Bitcoin and the digital asset industry.
Despite most cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin, pulling back after US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, EOS’s market cap exploded past $1 billion. It reached $1.2 billion, the highest level since mid-February.
EOS takes on Web3 with CeFi, DeFi, payments and RWA features
EOS, now called Vaulta, has announced the Vaulta Banking Advisory Council, which comprises banking experts, regulators, and digital currency stakeholders. In an X post, the network stressed that the core purpose of the council is to “bridge traditional finance and Web3 banking” by ensuring collaboration between banking, fintech and digital assets.
Introducing the Vaulta Banking Advisory Council— Vaulta (prev. EOS) (@Vaulta_) April 1, 2025
To bridge traditional finance and Web3, we've brought together seasoned leaders from banking, fintech, and digital assets.
Their strategic guidance ensures Vaulta stays compliant, credible, and ready for mass adoption.
Meet… pic.twitter.com/SiIlW6VJQR
EOS has built its banking ecosystem on four pillars: Wealth management, consumer payments, portfolio investment and insurance. With these, Vaulta can address challenges in CeFi and DeFi yield market for Bitcoin, enhancing consumer payments, real-world assets (RWA) and insurance powered by crypto assets.
The Four Pillars of Vaulta’s Web3 Banking Ecosystem— Vaulta (prev. EOS) (@Vaulta_) April 2, 2025
Vaulta is building a live, expanding financial network — powered by real partnerships, real use cases, and real users.
Here are the 4 pillars that anchor our Web3 Banking pic.twitter.com/hMcvwOxUyI
Vaulta’s exSat Network will function as a Bitcoin bridge, allowing the protocol to operate as a transport layer. In addition to unlocking liquidity for users in the ecosystem, exSat has been fronted as a gateway to the “broader blockchain ecosystem.” EOS hopes to attract big players like BlackRock, which has a growing interest in digital asset services.
Another feature of the rebranded network is the staking mechanism, which allows users to earn up to 17% yields. A 250 million token reward pool has been set up to support the staking reward system, elevating EOS above competitors like Ethereum and Solana, which range from 2% to 7%.
EOS bullish technical indicators hold steady
The EOS price increase touched $0.87 for the first time since January 20, extending the token’s remarkable turnaround from March support at $0.45 (marked green in the chart).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals a developing bullish structure supported by green histograms. For bulls, higher support above $0.8 and rising trading volume could validate a move to the short-term $1.
EOS/USD daily chart
A spike in social volume, per Santiment data, further validates the bullish outlook. However, this surge in the chatter around Vaulta should be taken with a grain of salt, as it could signal an impending retracement.
EOS social volume chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought at 78 and signals a potential correction that could be accentuated if traders book profits. As the risk of a pullback under $0.8 becomes apparent, traders may scout for support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA and the 200-day EMA between $0.66 and $0.60.
