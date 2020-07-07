ERD/USDT has gone up from 0.006082 to 0.008155 over the last two days.

The RSI indicator is inside the overbought zone, which shows that ERD/USDT is currently overvalued.

ERD/USDT daily chart

ERD/USDT bulls have taken full charge of the market as the price has risen from 0.006082 to 0.008155 over the last two days. That’s a staggering 34% rise in overall valuation. ERD/USD is extremely close to its all-time high level of $0.00888163.

The price currently has healthy support at 0.006405, 0.0006082 and 0.005662. The RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone, which shows that the price is currently overvalued. As such, a short-term bearish correction could be expected.

It looks like the bulls are in an accumulation phase before its July 30th mainnet launch.



