- ERD/USDT has gone up from 0.006082 to 0.008155 over the last two days.
- The RSI indicator is inside the overbought zone, which shows that ERD/USDT is currently overvalued.
ERD/USDT daily chart
ERD/USDT bulls have taken full charge of the market as the price has risen from 0.006082 to 0.008155 over the last two days. That’s a staggering 34% rise in overall valuation. ERD/USD is extremely close to its all-time high level of $0.00888163.
The price currently has healthy support at 0.006405, 0.0006082 and 0.005662. The RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone, which shows that the price is currently overvalued. As such, a short-term bearish correction could be expected.
It looks like the bulls are in an accumulation phase before its July 30th mainnet launch.
Last week in $ERD— elrond (@ElrondNetwork) July 6, 2020
1/
“Zero to One” Mainnet on 30 July
✅ Genesis Staking 2.0
Samsung-exclusive @battleofelrond update
Listed on @binance backed @WazirXIndia
2 releases, 9 features, 8 bug fixes
AMA with @beniaminmincu & @luciantodea pic.twitter.com/I3Y2wRVnsP
