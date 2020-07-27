Elrond Technical Analysis: ERD/USD massive rejection from $0.03 could indicate a shift in momentum

- ERD/USD has been going up non-stop, however, a recent rejection at $0.03 could change things.
- Elrond is down 23% from its peak in just a few hours.
Unsurprisingly, ERD is finally down after a massive 5,100% bull rally. However, the current candlestick is still green even after the significant rejection at $0.03. Of course, the daily RSI remains overextended
ERD/USD daily chart
Clearly, ERD is creating a bearish reversal candlestick but the day is not over and bulls can still push the digital asset back up. The trading volume is already extremely high and close to an all-time high and, of course, there are no resistance levels to the upside.
The RSI remains overextended and the MACD turned bullish again after a brief pause. The daily 12-EMA is located at $0.017 and will serve as a strong support level in case ERD breaks $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
