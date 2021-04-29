Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD wants to head higher, but bulls lack conviction

- Elrond price shows consolidation between the 100 and 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
- EGLD might retest the upper boundary of a demand barrier ranging from $160 to $170.
- Such a move might allow the bulls to propel the altcoin by 15% to $196.26.
Elrond price shows a lack of momentum that has caused it to move sideways. A minor retracement is plausible before EGLD breaks the market structure and turns bullish.
Elrond price eyes higher high
On the 4-hour chart, Elrond price seems to have climbed above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $177.75, but the lack of buying pressure has prevented it from flying higher. If the sellers topple the bulls, a retest of the demand zone that extends from $160 to $170 seems likely.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buyers here, preventing Elrond price from forming a lower low and kickstarting a 15% upswing to $196.26. A confirmation of this bullish spike will arrive after EGLD produces a decisive close above the 100 SMA at $186.50.
Adding a tailwind to this scenario is the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal flashed on April 27.
EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, a successful breach of the support barrier’s lower trend line at $160 will signal an increasing sell-side pressure. If the Elrond price closes below $157 on the 4-hour chart, it will create a lower low, signaling the start of a new downtrend.
In such a case, EGLD could slide 6% to $150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.