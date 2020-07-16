- Elrond journey of breaking barriers in July has been a success; eyes now on $0.20.
- MoonPay integrates Elrond, supporting Visa and Mastercard purchases in over 162 countries.
After taking down the resistance at $0.0060 at the beginning of July, Elrond has sustained consistent gains. The journey of breaking barriers is nothing but a success story. Moreover, the price has maintained the ground above both the 21 EMA and the 50 EMA. The 21 EMA continues to widen the gap above the 50 EMA in support of the ongoing bullish action.
At the time of writing, ERD/USD is trading at $0.0168 (on Binance) following a 17% rally in the last 24 hours. As Elrod moons, the majority of assets in the cryptocurrency market are in consolidation led by the major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
The price action actin is expected to hold above the short term initial support at $0.016 before spiking upwards to take down the seller congestion zone at $0.018. Bulls are slightly in control following the upward movement of the RSI above the average (50). The momentum is emphasized by the MACD currently holding the ground within the positive territory. A bullish divergence above the MACD is likely to draw more attention to ERD as it targets $0.02 in the near term.
ERD/USD 4-hour chart
MoonPay integrates Elrond for payments in 162 countries
ERD, the native token of the Elrond network now has support on MoonPay. This support will see ERD purchases done via both Visa and Mastercard in over 162 countries. MoonPay, currently supports payments on platforms such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, bank transfer and Google Pay. A statement by Elrond CEO, Beniamin Mincu in regards to the support said:
Convenience is the key that will lead to unprecedented growth for the Elrond ecosystem. Direct access to 100+ fiat on ramps, DeFi and Staking products on the Elrond network will soon be possible for first-time users, from their phones. This changes everything.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message, however, the attacker only managed to steal around 13 Bitcoins total.
ADA/USD regains ground after sharp sell-off, further recovery is limited
Cardano (ADA) lost over 6.5% of its value on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market moved into red territory. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1228 after a short-lived move to $0.1181.
ETH/USD succumbs to selling pressure and drops to $230 after major Twitter hack involving crypto
Ethereum has dropped to $230 after a significant sell-off following the recent Twitter hack. The attacker targeted all major cryptocurrency exchanges followed by prominent figures...
XTZ/USD recovers from a sudden drop below $3
Tezos is still trading inside a massive daily uptrend and is not facing a lot of resistance until $4. The current daily candlestick is a bullish one, especially if the buyers can hold Tezos price above $3.24.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.