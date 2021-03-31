The first quarter of the year is nearly out the way now and many wonder what could happen to the cryptocurrency markets and to certain coins. I identified three of the most spoken cryptos of the Q1 and did the Elliott wave analyses on them. See what I found out in this video!
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
Elrond bounded between two key levels, awaits major move
The Elrond price has been trading inside a tightening range for several weeks now and seems to be on the verge of a potential 45% breakout or breakdown. The digital asset faces steep resistance ahead but also has robust support.
Terra must stay above key level to see $20 again
Terra price has been trading somewhat sideways in the past several days after a significant correction from its all-time high of $22.4. After the release of a new stablecoin yield protocol on the Terra blockchain, LUNA suffered a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, dropping to a low of $15.6.
ConsenSys’ new Ethereum-based platform promises 99% energy efficiency for NFTs
One of the leading Ethereum software developers, ConsenSys, plans to take over the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem with a storm as it launches a new platform referred to as Palm.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.