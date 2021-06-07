BTC and MATIC have been trading somewhat mixed with a bias to the downside over the past few sessions. What do the current structures tell us and why? Check the details in the video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin to become legal tender while crypto markets contemplate downswing
Bitcoin price rally that started on May 30 hit a dead end by June 3, which led to a steady downswing. Investors can expect a leg lower as its most recent attempt to head higher will face a stiff resistance barrier.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
Shiba Inu price has slipped into consolidation after its hype subsided in mid-May. Now, SHIB has been stuck in a range of lower highs and slightly higher lows as indecision mounts.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Ripple argues SEC stalls case amid refusal to hand over Bitcoin, Ether and XRP documents
In the latest development in the legal battle between the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs, the blockchain firm has filed a motion to compel the government agency to turn over internal documents related to cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.