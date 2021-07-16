The successive corrective structures seen on BTCUSDT suggests that the sideways market will stay here for a little longer. With that said, my main scenario has now shifted to a double-three correction, where another wave up can be well expected to complete the correction in minor wave 4. More details in the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bank of America joins the Bitcoin craze by offering BTC futures trading
Bank of America has approved Bitcoin futures trading for select clients. The US bank initially had a conservative approach, now plans to use Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures based on sources.
Ethereum short sellers are looking to profit at $1,700
Ethereum price is being controlled by short-sellers. The global rout in cryptocurrencies is not halting amid another weekly loss. A trend line and flat bottom are setting up ETH for another leg lower.
DOGE caught between buyers and sellers
Dogecoin is stuck today between two technical levels. Price action was in favor of sellers during the past few days. With no strong recovery in cryptocurrencies, more pain seems the likely outcome for DOGE.
BTC miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.