Elliott Waves on BTC, BNB and DOT hint at impulses

BTC keeps printing fresh local highs, getting closer to ATH and a few thousands away from turning completely bullish. However, despite price action hinting at an upside bias, volumes are decreasing and bulls seems to becoming exhausted. We might indeed see new ATH highs. But can bulls maintain their cool? Find out what Elliott waves suggest in the video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
Binance support for Polkadot parachain auctions could send DOT to new all-time high
At the Sub0 Conference representatives of Parity Technologies, DOT founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier, confirmed that Polkadot is now ready to implement parachains, auctions and crowd loans on its blockchain network.
XRP price awaits for volume to skyrocket to $2
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.
Shiba Inu whales buy the dip after SHIB loses $600 million in market cap
Shiba Inu concluded a massive rally, and SHIB price plunged on October 14. Proponents were awaiting a Dogecoin flippening, however, SHIB dropped to 14th rank by market capitalization soon after.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.