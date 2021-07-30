The price of Bitcoin found resistance at the range top! Are we in for a correction, or is the upside over already? Watch the video for more details:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP trading volume soared to $4.4 billion in Q2, recording 98% increase from last quarter
The latest Ripple quarterly report revealed that the cross-border remittance token witnessed a surge in trading volume in the second quarter of this yXRP has seen a massive climb in trading volume in the second quarter this year. The cross-border remittance token recorded four days in Q2 with the highest trading volume in its entire history. The volatility of XRP was considerably higher than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum during this period.
US clients of Kansas based mining company now avoid tax on BTC mining
A leading mining company in the US offers clients income from Bitcoin mining without triggering a taxable event. The US has emerged as a hub for Bitcoin miners since the BTC hashrate migration.
Axie Infinity price shows massive bullish potential suggesting AXS is primed for another 140% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks primed for consolidation before higher highs.
State Street will expand crypto services for private-fund clients to meet growing demand
State Street is looking to offer its private-fund clients crypto administration services. Last month, the Boston-based bank created a new division focused on digital assets. The American bank aims to meet growing client demand for cryptocurrencies with new service offerings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.