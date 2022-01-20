Short Term Elliott Wave view in Litecoin (LTCUSD) suggests decline from November 10, 2021 high is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from November 10, 2021 high, wave (A) ended at 120.49 as the 2 hour chart below shows. Wave (B) bounce ended at 154.13 with internal subdivision as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (A), wave ((a)) ended at 133.49, wave ((b)) dips ended at 130.71, and wave ((c)) ended at 142.22. This completed wave W in higher degree. Pullback in wave X ended at 134.65. The crypto currency then extended higher in wave Y with subdivision as a zigzag in lesser degree. Up from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 150.70, wave ((b)) ended at 143.35, and wave ((c)) ended at 154.13. This completed wave Y and also wave (B) in higher degree.
Litecoin has turned lower in wave (C) but it still needs to break below wave (A) at 120.49 to validate the view and rule out a double correction. Down from wave (B), wave (i) ended at 144.39 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 155.43. Wave (iii) lower ended at 138.74, wave (iv) ended at 143.90, and wave (v) ended at 133.27. This completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((ii)) is in progress to correct cycle from January 17, 2022 high before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 154.13 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) 2 Hours Elliott Wave Chart
LTCUSD 2 Hour Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price holds above support while UNI bulls await upswing to $24
Uniswap price action has remained stable enough to keep a prior long setup valid – a positive event given the bearish volatility affecting most of the altcoin market. Two trade setups with strong cases for each now exist for Uniswap.
Chainlink price forms local bottom, targets $30 next
Chainlink price has undoubtedly given back a good amount of the gains it generated from the beginning of the year. LINK rallied as much as 47% from the new year's open but has given back the great majority of those gains.
Polkadot price sets bear trap before DOT returns to $82
Polkadot price could be one of the earlier and biggest movers in any broader cryptocurrency return to bull market conditions. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is an epic combination of bear traps.
Crypto.com hits two-month lows as selling pressure accelerates
Crypto.com price is within range of its final support zone before it could move into the $0.30 value area. Bears are in control and have been fighting to push CRO lower, but bulls have persisted. Selling pressure is likely to continue below the $0.50 price level.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.