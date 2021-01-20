Short Term Elliott Wave view in Ethereum (ETHUSD) suggests the decline to 913.59 ended wave ((4)). The crypto currency has now resumed higher in wave ((5)). Internal subdivision of wave ((5)) is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((4)) low at 913.59, wave 1 ended at 152.78 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 985.01. The crypto currency resumed higher again in wave 3 towards 1257.80 and wave 4 ended at 1065. Final leg wave 5 ended at 1292 and this completed wave (1) in higher degree.
Pullback in wave (2) then ended at 1166. Ethereum has resumed higher again in wave (3). Up from wave (2) at 1166, wave ((i)) ended at 1268.4 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 1184.21. Wave ((iii)) ended at 1439.55, and pullback in wave ((iv)) is proposed complete at 1335. The crypto currency can see one more marginal high to end wave ((v)) of 1 and complete cycle from January 17. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave 2 to correct that cycle before the rally resumes again. As far as wave ((4)) pivot at 913.59 low remains intact, expect dips to find support in 3 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
ETHUSD 90 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
ETHUSD Elliott Wave Video
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.