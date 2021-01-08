Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has rallied parabolically since forming the low in March of last year. The rally from 8 September low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. In the 1 hour chart below, we can see wave (3) of this impulsive rally ended at 34800, while pullback in wave (4) ended at 27704. The crypto currency has since resumed higher within the last wave (5).
Internal of wave (5) is unfolding also as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (4) low at 27774, wave ((i)) ended at $32246.97, and wave ((ii)) ended at 29936.26. The crypto currency resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 35879.35 and wave ((iv)) pullback ended at 33710.16. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 40402.46. This ended wave 1 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 2 is also proposed complete at 36388. Expect Bitcoin to continue higher in wave 3 of (5). However, it still needs to break above wave 1 at 40402.46 to rule out a double correction in wave 2. As far as Jan 4 pivot low at 27774.07 remains intact, expect the crypto currency to extend higher.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
Enjin Coin price goes ballistic swinging 60% to the moon
Enjin Coin price skyrocketed massively on Friday to trade at $0.25 during the European session. The token’s market cap has gone up by 55% to $205 million, while its volume stands at $125 million, following a 524% upswing.
Stellar could revisit $0.41 if critical support level holds
Stellar is trading at $0.28 after a retracement from its recent highs. The correction seems promising as a confluence of bullish indicators suggests that XLM price is ready for lift-off.
Ethereum price struggles to crack $1,300 but bulls remain in control
Ethereum had a major breakout on January 2, climbing from $700 towards $1,162 in 48 hours. Since then, the digital asset has slowed down significantly against Bitcoin, which has established new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.