Cycle from November 9, 2022 low in Ethereum (ETHUSD) is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from Nov 9, 2022 low, wave 1 ended at 1742 and wave 2 pullback ended at 1372.49 as the chart below shows. Ethereum has extended higher in wave 3 with internal subdivision as an impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 1489.50 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 1416.80. The crypto currency extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1784.1 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 1614.80. Final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 1846 which completed wave 3.
ETH/USD 2 hour Elliott Wave chart
Wave 4 pullback is now in progress to correct cycle from March 10, 2023 low before the rally resumes. Internal subdivision of wave 4 is taking the form of a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 1725 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 1839.90. Expect wave ((c)) to end soon and Ethereum to extend higher. Potential target for wave ((c)) is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)). This area comes at 1644.2 – 1719.1 as denoted with the blue box on the chart below. From this area, Ethereum should extend higher or rally in 3 waves at least.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
